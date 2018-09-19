Nokia Oyj (NOK) Shares Gap Down to $5.62

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $5.62. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 15308033 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOK. ValuEngine cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.10%. Nokia Oyj’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 320.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 63,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 15.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,565,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 752,951 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 77.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4,196.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 83,925 shares during the period. 6.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

