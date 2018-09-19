NN, Inc. (NNBR) VP Purchases $34,378.50 in Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) VP Matthew S. Heiter acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,378.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. NN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

Get NN alerts:

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. NN had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NN by 1,725.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 369,895 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NN by 8.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NN during the first quarter valued at $3,624,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in NN by 33.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its stake in NN by 12.7% during the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 567,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 63,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NNBR. ValuEngine lowered shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of NN in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.