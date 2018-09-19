NIX Hits Market Cap of $14.01 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 19th. NIX has a total market cap of $14.01 million and $56,528.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00005360 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Nanex. During the last week, NIX has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,308.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.67 or 0.03282935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.65 or 0.06761259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00840399 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.93 or 0.01714492 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00165452 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.58 or 0.01772411 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00326514 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 41,412,817 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

