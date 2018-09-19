NiSource (NI) Given a $27.00 Price Target by Wolfe Research Analysts

NiSource (NYSE:NI) has been assigned a $27.00 price target by investment analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NI. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.82.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI opened at $25.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NiSource has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.17.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. equities analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $722,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,515.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,925.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.