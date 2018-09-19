Nighthawk Gold (NHK) Raised to Speculative Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a C$0.60 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$0.55. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.
NHK stock opened at C$0.36 on Monday. Nighthawk Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$0.97.
Nighthawk Gold Company Profile
Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.