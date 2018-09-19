Nighthawk Gold (NHK) Raised to Speculative Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a C$0.60 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$0.55. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

NHK stock opened at C$0.36 on Monday. Nighthawk Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$0.97.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

