NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Treasurer Paul I. Cutler Sells 7,639 Shares

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 7,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $1,323,838.70. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 98,914 shares in the company, valued at $17,141,796.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $173.44 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $144.70 and a one year high of $175.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,633,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,107,970,000 after acquiring an additional 64,609 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,180,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,348,000 after buying an additional 455,401 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 176,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,383,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 314,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,556,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

