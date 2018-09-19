NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Stake Raised by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 492.5% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $173.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $144.70 and a twelve month high of $175.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 49.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.27%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Howard Weil initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 7,639 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total transaction of $1,323,838.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 98,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,141,796.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 8,035 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $1,392,465.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,408 shares of company stock valued at $10,546,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

