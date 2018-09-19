Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 765,700 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,865,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,044,000 after acquiring an additional 692,829 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,083,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,523,000 after acquiring an additional 291,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,684,000 after acquiring an additional 257,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,908,000 after acquiring an additional 222,092 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $112,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,725 shares in the company, valued at $139,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $82,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,909 shares of company stock worth $387,314 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.89. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $58.10 and a 52 week high of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $660.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Stephens set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.