NEX Group PLC (NXG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NEX Group PLC (LON:NXG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 697.50 ($9.09).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NEX Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NEX Group from GBX 680 ($8.86) to GBX 705 ($9.18) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th.

Shares of NXG stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,043 ($13.59). The company had a trading volume of 1,158,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,000. NEX Group has a one year low of GBX 5.63 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 690.25 ($8.99).

NEX Group plc delivers pricing, analytics, index, and regulatory reporting solutions to various clients worldwide. The company operates through NEX Markets, NEX Optimisation, and NEX Group and other segments. Its pricing and analytics services provide various products in foreign exchange (FX), such as EBS Ticker and EBS Rates real-time feeds, EBS non-deliverable forwards, and Premium FX Feed, a proprietary direct feed of live and streaming prices derived from a selected range of sources, as well as FX Currency Options TFS-ICAP; BrokerTec European Repo and RepoPX data services in money markets; fixed income data services through various electronic platforms; and CFETS-NEX, which offers real-time, end-of-day, and historical market data from onshore China interdealer brokers.

