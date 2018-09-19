New Relic (NEWR) Shares Down 6.1% on Insider Selling

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)’s share price dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $99.88 and last traded at $100.46. Approximately 816,775 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 684,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.93.

Specifically, Director Peter H. Fenton sold 51,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $5,688,225.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $9,046,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,690 shares of company stock worth $44,657,084 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Relic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.59 and a beta of 0.77.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.09 million. equities analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in New Relic by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

