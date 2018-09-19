New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2725 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th.

New Jersey Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. New Jersey Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

NYSE NJR opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $543.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NJR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Argus upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 529,800 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

