NetSol Technologies (NTWK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 26th.

NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Separately, TheStreet raised NetSol Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

