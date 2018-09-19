Neovasc (NVCN) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) shares dropped 33.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02. Approximately 25,631,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 43,688,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.
NVCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Neovasc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.96, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $51.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neovasc by 2,416.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 46,032,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 44,203,204 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Neovasc by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 19,120,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Neovasc by 837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,754,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 48,020,900 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.
