Neovasc (NVCN) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) shares dropped 33.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02. Approximately 25,631,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 43,688,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

NVCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Neovasc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.96, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $51.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Neovasc’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, October 15th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, September 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, October 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neovasc by 2,416.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 46,032,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 44,203,204 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Neovasc by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 19,120,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Neovasc by 837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,754,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 48,020,900 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

