Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Neos Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of NEOS opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Neos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.36. The stock has a market cap of $154.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.32.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Neos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 586.25% and a negative net margin of 164.40%. The company had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. research analysts anticipate that Neos Therapeutics will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 171.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 107,515 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new stake in Neos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Proxima Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 13.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 255,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

