Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 470 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $194.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $203.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.75.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total transaction of $273,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,529,683.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 16,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total transaction of $2,931,459.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,350.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,278 shares of company stock worth $5,774,203 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $161.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $500.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.85 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 25.47%. analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

