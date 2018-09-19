Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NKTR. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.91.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 19.67 and a quick ratio of 19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -106.05 and a beta of 2.26.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 65.69% and a return on equity of 174.70%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3043.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Dennis L. Winger sold 34,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $2,075,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $6,437,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,256,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,718 in the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

