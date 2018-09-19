Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NKTR. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.91.
Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 19.67 and a quick ratio of 19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -106.05 and a beta of 2.26.
In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Dennis L. Winger sold 34,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $2,075,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $6,437,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,256,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,718 in the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.
See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.