NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NCSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on NCSM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NCS Multistage in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NCS Multistage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

In other NCS Multistage news, CAO Wade Bitter sold 12,750 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $207,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $222,083 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCS Multistage stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $725.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 0.79. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.65 million. equities analysts predict that NCS Multistage will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

