Navios Maritime (NM) vs. Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR (PCFBY) Critical Review

Navios Maritime (OTCMKTS: PCFBY) and Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

This table compares Navios Maritime and Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime $463.05 million 0.21 -$165.91 million ($1.01) -0.81 Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR $1.49 billion 0.63 $3.61 million $0.02 209.50

Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime. Navios Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Navios Maritime and Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime 1 0 2 0 2.33 Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navios Maritime currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.97%. Given Navios Maritime’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime is more favorable than Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Navios Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime and Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime -30.75% -15.68% -3.66% Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Navios Maritime does not pay a dividend. Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Navios Maritime has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR beats Navios Maritime on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals, as well as upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region; and handles vessels, barges, and push boats. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as to users of refined petroleum products. The company's fleet consists of 71 vessels totaling 7.2 million deadweight tons. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

About Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company has a fleet of 222 ships, including 139 Handysize vessels, 81 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post Panamax vessels. It also offers ship and ocean shipping services, shipping consulting and ship agency, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.