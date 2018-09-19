Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc (NSM) Receives $17.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc (NYSE:NSM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

NSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Nationstar Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nationstar Mortgage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Nationstar Mortgage from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE NSM remained flat at $$18.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.09. Nationstar Mortgage has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $20.71.

Nationstar Mortgage (NYSE:NSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.20 million. Nationstar Mortgage had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Nationstar Mortgage will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSM. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Nationstar Mortgage by 65.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,603,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,761,000 after buying an additional 1,028,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nationstar Mortgage by 16.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,002,000 after buying an additional 237,633 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in Nationstar Mortgage by 200.8% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 180,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 120,610 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nationstar Mortgage in the second quarter worth $1,753,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Nationstar Mortgage by 28.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 282,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 62,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Nationstar Mortgage Company Profile

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction based services primarily to single-family residences in the United States. It operates in three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment offers conventional residential mortgage loans and home equity conversion loans.

