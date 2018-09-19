National Beverage (FIZZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Get National Beverage alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FIZZ. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of National Beverage from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of National Beverage from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of National Beverage in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $114.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.88. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $83.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.32.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $292.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 51.15%. sell-side analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the second quarter worth about $235,000. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.