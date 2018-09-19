Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) Shares Bought by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 292.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Nanometrics worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NANO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nanometrics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nanometrics during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Nanometrics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nanometrics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Nanometrics during the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $1,258,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,797,220.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $155,885.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 693,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,574,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,864. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Nanometrics to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nanometrics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NANO stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.23 million, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nanometrics had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nanometrics Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.