Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $88.73 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

