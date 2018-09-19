Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. W W Grainger comprises 1.5% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 579.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 29,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra set a $350.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of W W Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.53.

W W Grainger stock opened at $353.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $166.46 and a twelve month high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

In other W W Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.20, for a total value of $5,519,318.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,431,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 21,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $7,343,580.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,393,612.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,972 shares of company stock worth $13,741,862. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.