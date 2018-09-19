Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,428 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,355 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 134,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,292,424 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $339,187,000 after acquiring an additional 494,571 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 86,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 17,986 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $1,396,073.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Malcolm Frank sold 3,146 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $251,617.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,703.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,352 shares of company stock worth $4,197,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

