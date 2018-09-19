Mosaic Capital (M) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.26

Mosaic Capital Corp (CVE:M)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.26 and last traded at C$4.26, with a volume of 10623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on M. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Mosaic Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Mosaic Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities dropped their price target on Mosaic Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$91.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.70 million. Mosaic Capital had a return on equity of 138.36% and a net margin of 8.38%.

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, early ventures, turnaround, mature, mid venture, late ventures, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

