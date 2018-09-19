Morgan Stanley Purchases 262,779 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $143,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 25,189.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 172,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 172,296 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $837,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.21, for a total value of $9,156,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,031.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,181 shares of company stock worth $46,483,232 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $340.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $190.00 and a 52 week high of $351.65.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 229.48% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $274.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.44.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

