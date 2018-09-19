Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,013,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 325,582 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.7% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,557,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $477,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $724,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $803,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 106,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.5% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 81,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $13,987,835.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,826,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mastercard to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $220.05 on Wednesday. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $137.75 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

