Morgan Stanley Has $132.90 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 726,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 182,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $132,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $348,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $766,000. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 78.3% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 28.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $206.89 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $161.14 and a 12 month high of $211.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.76. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4999 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

