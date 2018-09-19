Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR) Insider Purchases $154,000.44 in Stock

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 9,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE MNR opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.28 million. sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 109 properties containing a total of approximately 20.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

