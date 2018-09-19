MonetaryUnit Price Tops $0.0218 on Top Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 5% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $5,212.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014086 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012361 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007526 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000579 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 140,264,537 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.