Moneta (MONETA) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Moneta (CURRENCY:MONETA) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, Moneta has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Moneta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moneta has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Moneta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moneta alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00849178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002330 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00022910 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009964 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Moneta Coin Profile

Moneta is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2015. The official website for Moneta is moneta.io . Moneta’s official Twitter account is @moneta_io

Moneta Coin Trading

Moneta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moneta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moneta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moneta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.