Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,165 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,989.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 479,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,160,000 after acquiring an additional 463,944 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 266.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 39.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,819,000 after purchasing an additional 66,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. Nomura set a $158.00 target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.07.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.43 per share, for a total transaction of $379,505.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,017 shares in the company, valued at $19,519,243.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $116.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52 week low of $107.17 and a 52 week high of $154.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $594.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.15 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.16%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 27.68%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

