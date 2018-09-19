Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Invests $162,000 in Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth about $707,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 52.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 886.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 29,111 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

In related news, insider Vincent D. Carson sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $726,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $125.55 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 9th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $354.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

