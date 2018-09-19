Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $138,000 Holdings in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 73.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.95.

MO stock opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.00% and a return on equity of 48.88%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.67%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $184,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

