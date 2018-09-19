Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 13.43%. analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 39.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 266,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 27.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 46.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 34,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 18.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

