Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in Andeavor (ANDV)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 21.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 418,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 114,556 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $54,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,392,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Andeavor from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Andeavor to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Andeavor in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Andeavor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

Shares of NYSE:ANDV opened at $155.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Andeavor has a 12 month low of $89.58 and a 12 month high of $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. Andeavor had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.52%. equities analysts forecast that Andeavor will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Andeavor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.48%.

In other Andeavor news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 58,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total value of $8,472,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,293,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,448,425.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephan E. Tompsett sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total transaction of $74,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,141 shares of company stock valued at $38,017,662. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Andeavor Profile

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

