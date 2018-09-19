Millennium Management LLC Invests $53.19 Million in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 904,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,193,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.90% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,234,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,103,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,426,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,197,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $66.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.63 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Geoffrey A. Ballotti bought 10,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.48 per share, for a total transaction of $614,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $52,801.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

