Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in Sabre Corp (SABR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,445,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,219,959 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $60,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,117,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $388,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,532,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,591,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,554 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 2,182.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,302,000.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. Sabre Corp has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $26.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Sabre had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 47.59%. The firm had revenue of $984.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sabre’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Sabre’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

In other Sabre news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 6,155,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $152,166,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,356,862 shares of company stock worth $404,345,829 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SABR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

