Micro Focus International (MCRO) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) in a report published on Tuesday. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 1,680 ($21.88) price objective on the stock.

MCRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 2,200 ($28.66) to GBX 1,285 ($16.74) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.40) price target (up from GBX 1,800 ($23.45)) on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,328.50 ($17.30).

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Shares of LON:MCRO opened at GBX 1,328.50 ($17.30) on Tuesday. Micro Focus International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.78 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,970.50 ($38.69).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 43.86 ($0.57) per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous dividend of $25.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd.

In other Micro Focus International news, insider Kevin Loosemore bought 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,309 ($17.05) per share, with a total value of £63,695.94 ($82,969.83). Also, insider Karen Slatford bought 7,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,271 ($16.56) per share, with a total value of £98,998.19 ($128,954.27).

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.