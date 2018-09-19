Michael Sifton Acquires 12,500 Shares of DATA Communications Management Corp (DCM) Stock

DATA Communications Management Corp (TSE:DCM) insider Michael Sifton acquired 12,500 shares of DATA Communications Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$19,000.00.

Michael Sifton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 14th, Michael Sifton purchased 7,500 shares of DATA Communications Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$11,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Michael Sifton purchased 4,000 shares of DATA Communications Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$6,200.00.

On Friday, August 31st, Michael Sifton purchased 10,600 shares of DATA Communications Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.59 per share, with a total value of C$16,854.00.

On Wednesday, August 29th, Michael Sifton purchased 10,000 shares of DATA Communications Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

Shares of DCM stock opened at C$1.54 on Wednesday. DATA Communications Management Corp has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$2.02.

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$78.18 million during the quarter.

About DATA Communications Management

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides business communication solutions in North America. The company offers direct marketing solutions, including direct mail, variable print/personalization, and email marketing services; and print production solutions, such as print-on-demand, Web-to-print, commercial printing, and process improvement solutions, as well as wide-format printing services.

