Michael J. Brown Sells 25,000 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Stock

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $2,548,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,486,118 shares in the company, valued at $151,494,868.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael J. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 27th, Michael J. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,750.00.

EEFT opened at $102.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.67 and a 12-month high of $102.95.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $248,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EEFT. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, MED assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.56.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

