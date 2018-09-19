Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Lowers Stake in UDR, Inc. (UDR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UDR. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 6.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in UDR by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in UDR by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in UDR by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 317,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 81,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.31.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,768,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,396,369.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,669 shares in the company, valued at $9,093,423.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,773 shares of company stock worth $4,140,829 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. UDR had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

