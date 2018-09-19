Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $2.15 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corp (SF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.06% of Stifel Financial worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 850,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,387,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Stifel Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,897,000 after buying an additional 32,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $68,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.85.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $742.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 12.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SF shares. ValuEngine raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

