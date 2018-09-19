Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.96 Million Position in New York Times Co Class A (NYT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in New York Times Co Class A were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of New York Times Co Class A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times Co Class A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times Co Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of New York Times Co Class A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times Co Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Times Co Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded New York Times Co Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In other New York Times Co Class A news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 80,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $2,061,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,764,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 8,354 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $190,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,053.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 660,507 shares of company stock valued at $16,597,831. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. New York Times Co Class A has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58.

New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. New York Times Co Class A had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that New York Times Co Class A will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Co Class A Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

