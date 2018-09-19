MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 646 Shares of Waters Co. (WAT)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 26,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Waters by 12.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 6.9% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Waters by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 2.2% during the second quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WAT opened at $195.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $177.58 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $596.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.73 million. Waters had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Cleveland Research lowered Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waters from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waters from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.27.

In other Waters news, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total value of $762,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,024.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

