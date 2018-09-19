MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 7.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 12.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,083,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,958,000 after acquiring an additional 334,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.45.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $47,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total transaction of $595,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,350 shares of company stock worth $8,694,511 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $184.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.05. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.20 and a 1-year high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

