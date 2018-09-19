Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier Sells 279,851 Shares

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 279,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $19,611,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 971,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,103,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,944,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,790,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $70.94. The stock has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,949,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 157,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 365,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

