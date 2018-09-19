MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MEIP shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

In other news, COO David M. Urso sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $34,010.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,309.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 13,117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,394,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,237 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,423 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,468,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,478,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MEIP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,349. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $324.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.00.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.76% and a negative net margin of 2,470.28%. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the clinical development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an orally available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

