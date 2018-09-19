Medifast Inc (MED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on November 8th

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

Medifast has a payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Medifast to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

NYSE:MED opened at $226.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.30. Medifast has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $260.98.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.75 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Medifast will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

MED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Medifast to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

