Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Shares Bought by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $179,723,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 20.0% during the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $47,007,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.3% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 101.6% during the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 25th. Nomura raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.03.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $157.77 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $146.84 and a 52 week high of $178.70. The company has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 133.89%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 31st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

